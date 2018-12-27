Falciani (Batchler), Jeanette R., - 92, of Somers Point, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, December 24, 2018. Jeanette known to most as "Mom Mom" was born on December 29, 1925 in Woodbury, New Jersey to Raymond and Ruth Parks Batchler. She was raised in Pitman where she met her husband, Joe. Together they moved to Clayton, New Jersey and raised their six beautiful children and eventually moved to Ocean City. Jeanette enjoyed going to the beach, swimming, riding her bike and working at Dino's Diner. She is predeceased by her husband, Joe; her sister, Eleanor Karnow and her brother, Raymond Batchler. Jeanette is survived by her six children, Carol Falciani, Joanne Hignett (Eugene), Glenn Falciani (Linda), Judy Cellucci, Earl Falciani and Diane Smith (Clyde Smith-deceased); as well as 12 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 29, 2018 from 10-11am with a Funeral Service beginning at 11am at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield. Her burial will follow at Williamstown United Methodist Church Cemetery in Williamstown, New Jersey. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
