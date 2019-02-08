Falciani, Carmela (nee Squillante), - 84, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side at home on February 6, 2019. She was born in Sarno, Italy and lived in Hammonton for 52 years. Carmela worked at Kessler Clothing Factory and Whitehall Laboratory and was a member of the Altar Rosary Society of St. Joseph Church. She loved spending time with her granddaughters, gardening and sewing. She is predeceased by her parents Lucia and Pasquale Squillante, her husband Livio Falciani and her brothers Antonio and Raphael Squillante. Surviving are her sons, Dr. Amerigo Falciani and his wife Dr. Melissa J. Graule of Hammonton and Delfino Falciani and his wife Brenda of Hammonton, loving grandmother of Victoria, Olivia, Valkyrie, Alexandria and Galadriel and her sisters Antoniette Pastore, Lucia Annuniziata and Angelina Squillante. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Sunday, Feb 10th 2:00pm-5: 00 pm and Monday 9:00am-10: 30 am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third Street Hammonton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 11:00 am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church Third & French Sts Hammonton. Entombment will follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery 515 W. Browning Road Bellmawr. Donations may be made in Carmela's memory to the American Cancer Society 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Please share condolences to: www.marinellafuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.