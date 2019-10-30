Falcone-Barrett, Sandra, - 71, of Brigantine, NJ passed away on October 26, 2019. Sandra was born on April 9, 1948, in Atlantic City, NJ where she attended High School. Sandra worked in many places in her life, including the Steel Pier, Cornbloughs, Resorts, Castles, Taj Bombay Café, and the Baltimore Grill. One of her favorite past times was playing bingo. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents Lucille and Dominic Falcone. Sandra is survived by her loving husband, John W. Barrett; cousin Rita Schallus; her niece Donna A. Kodolitsch; nephews John Monzo (Lori), Phil Monzo (Kim), great-niece Donna Jean Kodolitsch; great-nephew Joe Kodolitsch, and extended nieces and nephews. Sandra will also be missed by her long-time friends Terry Sheehan, Susan "Susie" Pennington Koeffler, Ruth and Carter Yee. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 1st, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with a service to follow at 11:00 am at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225. Interment will be held at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Adams-Perfect.com
