Falkow-McBride, Nancy, - 49, of Kilcoole, County Wicklow, Ireland formerly of Margate, NJ, passed away on January 6, 2020, after a 2 year battle with ovarian cancer. Born in Atlantic City and an Atlantic City High School graduate class of 1988, Nancy went on to earn her elementary teaching degree from Temple University and her masters of environmental studies at Arcadia College. The Margate native was an amazing singer/songwriter in the Philadelphia area for many years and came back annually to south Jersey to teach songwriting. She had so many career highlights including opening for the Lilith Fair in 1998, scoring her song "I Wish You Love" in a Toyota Prius commercial and gigging all over Philly. Nothing compared to her love for David Bowie. In 2004, after meeting the love of her life, she moved to Ireland to marry and start a family. Once in Ireland, she discovered collecting sea glass and turning into SeaBloom Art. She is survived by her dear husband Frankie McBride, daughter Hannah, parents Marilyn and Bernie Falkow, brother Howard Falkow (Debbie), sister Ellen Auer (Jim) and nieces and nephews Peter, Mitchell, Jason, Robin and Allie. Also, she is survived by her pets Sanjay, Lucy and Sadie. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10th at noon at McCrae Funeral in Kilcoole Ireland. A celebration of her life will be at Fergie's Pub on Samson in Philadelphia on January 19th at 2pm. A celebration of her life will be held this summer in Margate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

