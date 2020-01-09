Falkow-McBride, Nancy, - 49, of Kilcoole, County Wicklow, Ireland formerly of Margate, NJ, passed away on January 6, 2020, after a 2 year battle with ovarian cancer. Born in Atlantic City and an Atlantic City High School graduate class of 1988, Nancy went on to earn her elementary teaching degree from Temple University and her masters of environmental studies at Arcadia College. The Margate native was an amazing singer/songwriter in the Philadelphia area for many years and came back annually to south Jersey to teach songwriting. She had so many career highlights including opening for the Lilith Fair in 1998, scoring her song "I Wish You Love" in a Toyota Prius commercial and gigging all over Philly. Nothing compared to her love for David Bowie. In 2004, after meeting the love of her life, she moved to Ireland to marry and start a family. Once in Ireland, she discovered collecting sea glass and turning into SeaBloom Art. She is survived by her dear husband Frankie McBride, daughter Hannah, parents Marilyn and Bernie Falkow, brother Howard Falkow (Debbie), sister Ellen Auer (Jim) and nieces and nephews Peter, Mitchell, Jason, Robin and Allie. Also, she is survived by her pets Sanjay, Lucy and Sadie. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10th at noon at McCrae Funeral in Kilcoole Ireland. A celebration of her life will be at Fergie's Pub on Samson in Philadelphia on January 19th at 2pm. A celebration of her life will be held this summer in Margate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.