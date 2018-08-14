Falls, Martha Dolores, - 92, of Somers Point, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2018. She was the beloved wife of the late William T. Falls. She will be greatly missed by her son, William Falls and her daughter, Barbara Caruso (Michael). She was the loving grandmother of Michael Caruso, Richard Falls (Shari) and Joseph Falls. Also the dearest great-grandmother of Michael Anthony and Joseph Angelo Caruso. Services and interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
