Famiglietti, Joseph, - 83, of N Cape May, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 27th, 2018. Joseph was born in Philadelphia and retired as a 40-year federal employee with the Department of Defense, a member of the American Legion of Cape May, and was an area resident for over 30 years. Joseph enjoyed going to the casinos, but his greatest pleasure was being with his family. He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Rosemary (nee Butterline). Joseph is survived by his children Denise (Robert) Martin, Joseph (Mary) Jr, Anthony (Catherine), and Charles (Amber), 9 grandchildren, Nichole (John), Joey, Anthony (April), Amanda (Craig), Tucker, Robert, Ashley (Frank), Kyle, Dylan; and 1 great-grandchild, Jonathan. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 4th, 2018 at 3:00 pm at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Road, N Cape May, NJ; where friends will be received from 1:30 to 3:00 pm. Interment will be privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.