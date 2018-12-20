Famulare, Frank Joseph, III, - It is with great sadness that the family of Frank Joseph Famulare III, of Taylor, Texas, announce his sudden passing on Nov. 26, 2018. He was 56 years old. Frank was a loving son to his parents Frank Famulare Jr., (deceased), and Mary Louise (Reese) Famulare of Ayer, MA, formerly Manlius, NY, and Longbeach Township, NJ. Throughout his life he was devoted to their happiness and enjoyed a special closeness with them both. Born August 7, 1962 in Hackensack, NJ, he graduated from Cazenovia High School, and attended Arizona State University. He was a successful business owner and founder of Emit Inc. of Austin Texas and Nashville, Tn. Mr. Famulare took business seriously, but always viewed the people he worked with as extended family and had many as close friends for years. He was honest, generous and gregarious in everything he did. An avid sports and outdoorsman, Frank spent many happy hours hunting , fishing, farming, and building his ranch. His interest in raising livestock became a passion he took great pride in and grew throughout the years. He loved good hot sauce, cooked fantastic brisket and had a great sense of humor. His favorite saying was "Carpe deium"! As an active and involved uncle, Frank was always a wonderful friend, confidant and role model to his nephew and nieces, all of whom survive him- Michael diGrazia, Albuquerque, NM, Karlii diGrazia, Columbus, Ohio, Emily Todorov, Sterling, MA and Alison Famulare, Steamboat Springs, CO. For them his loss is especially great, but his influence will always be present in their lives. He is also survived by his loving sister Cathie DiGrazia (Jim Ryan) Groton, Ma., his best friend and brother Michael Famulare (Courteney) of Steamboat Springs, CO., and brother-in-law Shawn Todorov. He was predeceased by sister Elizabeth Todorov. A Celebration of Frank's Life will be announced.
