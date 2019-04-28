Fantacone, Peter J., - 93, of Mays Landing, NJ, formerly of Bellmawr NJ, passed away on April 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Preceded in death by Eva (nee Pallini), his beloved wife of 60 years. Peter is survived by his adoring children Peter Jr. (Ann), Marycay (Bryson) Sundberg, Susan (William Jr.) Norquist, Laurie (Chad) Hendrickson; proud PopPop of 9, and Great-PopPop of 10; dear brother of Mary Ann Shaw and Rita Schultz. We invite family and friends to gather to celebrate Peter's life on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy, Mays Landing, from 911 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery of Estell Manor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: "Society of the Little Flower" 1313 N. Frontage Road, Darren, IL 60561. Info & condolences to: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
