Farlow-Hubbard, Mary V., - 75, of Rio Grande, NJ, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Celinda Farlow-Broughton; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
