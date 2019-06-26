Farmer, Dolly, - 92, of Atlantic City, was called to her final resting place Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Griffin, GA. She leaves to mourn and cherish fond memories: daughter, Mavis; grandson, Vincent Kirkland; granddaughters Ayslan and Tanekia Farmer, Shannon Farmer-Vargas, Dalynn White; and a host of other family, and devoted friends. Home Going Services will be 11AM, Saturday, June 29, 2019, New York Avenue Church of God, 711 N. New York Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment to follow in Seaside Cemetery, Upper Township, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
