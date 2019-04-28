Farneski, Barbara, - 78, of Smithville, passed peacefully away surrounded by her family on April 25, 2019. Barbara was born in Somerset, NJ on October 4, 1940 to John and Muriel (Godleski) Makarchek. She graduated from St Mary's High School in Perth Amboy, NJ. She worked as a secretary for Ford Motor Company. Barbara met John Farneski and they were married on October 9, 1965. They began their life together in Edison, NJ where they had three children. They retired and moved to Smithville, NJ. Barbara enjoyed traveling having cruised over 50 times. She loved spending time with friends, playing card games and Mahjong at the clubhouse of the Four Seasons community where they lived for over 21 years. Barbara took pride in being active in the lives of her children and adored every moment spent with her granddaughter. Barbara is survived by her beloved husband, John of 53 years; her daughter, Jacqueline (and her husband, John); sons, Jeffrey and Jay; granddaughter, Hannah; and sister, Jacqueline. A memorial to celebrate Barbara's life will be held on Thursday May 2nd at 11:00 AM. at the Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway, 609-641-0001. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in her name to the American Heart Association. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.