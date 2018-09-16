Farrell, Charles "Fran", III, - 67, of Villas, passed away on September 12, 2018. Born in Havertown, PA, he was formerly of Ocean City, NJ. He founded American Eagle Tai Chi and Chi Kung and was a Master Mason. Surviving are three grandchildren, Ella Rose, Jasper Michael, and Ariana Joy, two sons, Travis Farrell (Barbara) of Linwood, NJ, Charles "Cory" Farrell, IV (Heather O'Shea) of Ocean View, NJ, a daughter, Shannon Farrell of Ocean City, NJ, his siblings, Kathy (Joe) Buonanno, Marty Farrell, Margaret Bodine, and Teri (Sean) Mitchell, and Esteemed Uncle Martilias Porreca. His Funeral Service and Interment are private at the convenience of his family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cape May County Zoo, 707 North Route 9, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
