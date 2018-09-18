Farrell, Frank W. "Little "Frankie" Sr., - 60, of Belcoville, passed away peacefully at home on September 15, 2018. He was a lifelong resident of the area. Growing up in Lower Bank and Mays Landing and residing in Belcoville for the last 30 years. Recently retired from Jomar Inc., of Pleasantville where he was a hydraulics mechanic. Predeceased by his parents, Carl Sr. and Shirley (Mingin) Farrell. Survived by son Frank Jr. (Rene'), daughters, Cheryl (Phil), Tricia (Pete), 6 grandchildren (Addison, Brealyn, Carson, Brady, Bryce, and Nicholle) one brother Carl Jr. (Linda), and Stepmother Darlene Farrell. He enjoyed working on cars, gardening, and watching his grandchildren play sports. Viewing hours will be on Thursday September 20, 2018 from 10am to 12pm at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing NJ 08330, where services will be held at 12 pm. Burial immediately following at Union Cemetery in Mays Landing. In Lieu of flowers, all donations to be made to American Diabetes Association. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.