Farrell, Jodfrie Edwin "Jody" , - 57, of Atlantic City, was born January 20, 1961, in Atlantic City. He was the son of Louis Edwin and Rosalyn Alleyne (Longdon) Farrell. Jody was employed by the State of New Jersey as a bridge operator for 10 years until a serious motorcycle accident left him paralyzed. Jody's faith in God was tested, renewed and strengthened. He persevered by continuing his education earning an Associate's Degree, Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree of Science. Jody strongly believed in giving back to the community with a kind and supportive spirit by helping people who were confined to nursing homes and those residing at the Rescue Mission. Jody is predeceased by: mother, Rosalyn A. Farrell. He is survived by: father, Louis Edwin Farrell; sister, Michele Farrell; uncle, Joseph Longdon; aunts, Millicent Bent and Doris Weekes; and a host of other family and friends. A Celebration of his Life will be Noon Saturday, January 12, 2019, at In His Image Ministries, 119 South Franklin Boulevard, Pleasantville, where friends may call from 10 AM. Interment Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Home, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
