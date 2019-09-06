Farrell, John J., III, - formerly of East Norriton, PA and currently residing in Marmora, NJ, passed Sep. 3, 2019. Born July 8, 1938, to the late Rosanna (Undercuffler) and John J. Farrell Jr. He was the loving husband of Diane (Burger) Farrell for 52 years. He served proudly as an East Norriton police officer for 25 years and became a bartender at Potters Penn Square Tavern after retirement. He was also a facilities manager at Townsend House Condominium in Sea Isle, NJ. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed his month a year in Tioga County, PA, and never missed an opportunity to play a card game. He loved playing Santa every Christmas. He is predeceased by his brother Thomas. He is survived by his wife Diane; children Wendy Shemonski, John T. Farrell (Karla), Robert "Tiny" Farrell (Krista Yardas), and Jennifer Trocan (Wayne); grandchildren Morgan, Jordan, Rudy, Hope, Marlee, and Nickolas; sister-in-law Rosemary; and many other loving family and friends. All are invited on Mon. Sep. 9 for a viewing from 9am-12pm and a service at 12 pm, both at the Heritage Chapel at George Washington Memorial Park, 80 Stenton Ave. Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart or Lung Association at Heart.org or Lung.org. KirkandNiceInc.com
