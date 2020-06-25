Farrell, Louis E., - 89, of Atlantic City, passed away June 10, 2020, in Linwood, NJ. Mr. Farrell is survived by: daughter, Michele Farrell; granddaughter, Danielle Sibille; sisters-in-law, Mill Bent and Doris Weekes; nieces, Azahne, and Kalea Bent; and a host of other family members and friends. Funeral services were private. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidegefuneralhomes.com.
