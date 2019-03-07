Farrell, Miriam R., - 74, of Egg Harbor City, passed away March 1, 2019. Born in Pleasantville, she lived in Galloway for many years, living in Mays Landing for 9 years before moving to Egg Harbor City 7 years ago. Miriam worked as a receptionist for Eastern Pines Nursing home and also Billows Electric Supply for many years, before retiring in 2004. She was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. She enjoyed volunteering in outreach with American Legion Post #430 in Galloway, assisting Vietnam veterans with emotional support as well as helping them gain benefits through the Veterans Administration. She especially loved surrounding herself with her family, always enjoying the time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, Alvin and Hazel Price; and her siblings, Alvin Price and Sheila Dilks. She is survived by her husband, Richard J. Farrell; her children, Ray Carty (Maureen), Joe Carty (Jackie), Rick Carty, Janice Kassay (Dale) and Kelly Kassay (Patrick); her sister, Hazel White; her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, whom she considered to be like children. A memorial gathering will be 10AM to 11:30AM on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A graveside service will follow at 12:15PM at Germania Cemetery in Galloway Twp. For directions or online condolences please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.