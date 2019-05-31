Farren, John L. (Jack), - 84, of Hammonton, passed away on May 28, 2019. Best known as Jack O'Diamonds. Jack was born in Hammonton on March 16, 1935. He attended St. Joseph's Parochial School in Hammonton, where he became an avid athlete, playing baseball, football and basketball for the Wildcats. Inducted into the St. Joseph's High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2002, Jack was known for his ambidextrous pitching and hitting abilities, along with carrying the Wildcats baseball team to some of their most successful seasons. His Senior yearbook stated, "Jack detests everything about school except sportsJack is really a born pitcher." He was also known for his cartooning and sketching during class. After graduation in 1952, Jack entered the United States Air Force. He served from 1952-1956 and was proud to work at the Pentagon, where he was assigned to The Office of the Secretary of the Air Force. He was commended upon discharge for his, "devotion and untiring efforts", by the Chief Officer, in a letter that he kept hung so all could see, often talking about the time he served with pride. Once discharged from the service, Jack came home to Hammonton to marry his high school sweetheart, Rita on Valentine's Day of 1954. He and Rita had met in middle school and dated throughout high school despite her being a Hammonton Blue Devil and him a St. Joe's Wildcat. Jack went to work for as a crane operator for the Atlantic City Expressway during its building phase and then an equipment operator for another company prior to joining his father, Al at Morgan's Pump and Tank Service Company. Jack eventually became the owner and operator of Morgan's until its closing, finishing his working years at Tankology, Inc. in Cherry Hill, NJ. When not working, Jack kept playing baseball, playing and coaching for the Folsom Rams. To this day he is remembered for his baseball talent. But being an outdoorsman was what he endeared the most. From a young age, Jack loved to fish and hunt. He was a member of the Gloucester City Rod and Gun club until its dissipation and was an active member of the Antler Shack Hunt Club, where he was revered for his hunting skills and respected by all as a Senior member of the club. Jack was also a member of the Hammonton chapter of the Sons of Italy, where he often made his friends laugh and captivated his audience with his baseball and hunting stories. Jack is missed and survived by his family, including his children; Jacky Farren, Bethanne Macrie and her husband Paul, Loralee Farren-Bermudez and her husband Ryan and JD LoSasso. Those who called him Pop-Pop Jack; Paul Macrie, Desiree Blazer and her husband Jason, Matt Macrie and his wife Caitlyn, Rylee Bermudez, Noah Bermudez and Gunner LoSasso, along with great-granddaughter Alexis. Jack's beloved sister, Barbara and husband Joseph Coia, Sister-in-laws, Lilia LoSasso and Helen LoSasso. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Joseph's, 226 French St., Hammonton, NJ. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery, Hammonton. A viewing will be held Monday from 9:00 am until 10:30 am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton. Donations can be made in Jack's memory to, Hunt of a Lifetime, 6297 Buffalo Road, Harborcreek, PA 16421. For more information go to huntofalifetime.org
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.