FAULCON, PAULINE, - 91, of Pleasantville, Pauline was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey on October 1, 1927. She attended the public schools and was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. She met and married George Faulcon and of that union were four sons; Gregory, Edward, Anthony and (George), deceased. They relocated to Pleasantville to the address where she currently resides. Pauline joined Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Pleasantville, and immediately began working in all vineyards. She joined the Senior Usher Board and took pride in being a doorkeeper for the Lord. She always gave visitors a beautiful smile and was aware of proper protocol for ushering at various types of services. In 2008, she stepped down as President of the Usher's Ministry but continued to serve. She is the Publicity Agent for the Southern Jersey Usher's Fellowship. She worked closely with the outreach programs of the church and really enjoyed loading, unloading and driving the van with the required precision and concern of safety for all. She worked for Spencer Gifts, catering with Nan (Pop) Lloyd and others, nursing home care (travel money), and retired from the Pleasantville School System. Her call to serve rarely shined brighter than when it was to organize with her workplace (Support Staff). Her trips to Trenton bore fruits here which at the time was a model for the region. Pauline is always helping to be the solution. She was a NEA lifetime member. Pauline often reminisced about her father "Chiefie" not only to serve but to serve well. Pauline had a servant spirit. She is survived by her three sons Donald Gregory, Edward W., and Anthony G. "Tony" grandchildren, Edward,II "Morris" , Andre, Jason, Brandon, Brittany, and Briana; brothers Burnett Watson (Margaret), sisters Lillian Watson and Sylvia Watson-McCloud; adopted daughters Alberta "Bunny" Faulcon, Debbie Dunlap, Sarah "BeBo" Conway, Carolyn Saunders, Dorothy "Dottie" Hughley and caregiver Inez Moya. She was predeceased in death by her husband George Faulcon, Sr. her son George, Jr. "Freddie", her parents Burnett and Marion Watson and her brother Raymond Watson. Viewing services Friday, June 28, 2019, from 6PM-8PM at Mount Zion Baptist Church, also Saturday, June 29th, 2019 viewing from 9AM-11AM, service at 11AM at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 353 South New Road Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Interment Private. Professional services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232. (609)383-9994.
