Faulkner, Barbara A., - 73, of Atlantic City, passed away on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at ARMC Mainland Campus, after a short illness. Born in Atlantic City, she was a longtime resident. She was predeceased by her parents, Alfonso and Martha Faulkner; five brothers, Lamont, Robert, Gary, Carmel and Tony Faulkner; two sisters, Brenda and Sharon Faulkner; and a loving grandson, Keith Faulkner, Jr. She leaves to mourn her passing; three sons, Derek (Sandra), Craig, and Keith; a daughter, Adrian; a brother, Doug (Sara); two sisters, Karen Faulkner Clemmons and Cheryl Faulkner; granddaughter, Amber; grandson, Qu'Shaion Tolbert; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Services will be held at 11AM Saturday, July 28, 2018 at New Hope Baptist Church, 704 Lexington Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township. Arrangements are by Covington Funeral Home, Atco.
