Faulkner, Russell "Jelly", Sr., - 78, of Pleasantville, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at home with his devoted wife of fifty-eight years, Bessie Faulkner, and his loved ones by his side. Russell was born on October 9, 1941, to the late Paul Sr. and Beulah(nee Weldon) Faulkner in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Russell attended the Pleasantville public schools. He gave forty-five years of dedicated service to Atlantic County as Head Chef. Funeral services were held on Monday, December 30, 2019. Professional services were entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main St, Pleasantville, NJ 08232.

