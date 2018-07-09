Faulkner, Sadie E., - 17, of Rio Grande, The brilliant light that was Sadie Elizabeth Faulkner, age 17, was tragically extinguished far too soon on July 5, 2018. A sweet and vibrant old soul in youthful form, Sadie would have been a senior at Middle Township High School this fall; the hair color she would have sported on that first day of school is anybody's guess. A young woman possessed of the freest of spirits and the largest of hearts, her kindness touched everyone she encountered, and her infectious smile lit up every room she entered. A born peacemaker, she was fiercely loyal, and counted among her legion of friendships a few she'd had since she was a toddler, although she considered her older sister Payton her bestie. That loyalty went both ways, as her friends viewed her as the very best of their considerable bunch, and even to the family dog, Biscuit, who slept with her every night and whose white fur she deliberately kissed with lipstick whenever she left the house. Like a firefly leaving magic and beauty in its wake, Sadie Bug glowed all too briefly and then flew away on a summer night. She will be sorely and forever missed by all whose lives she touched. She leaves behind her loving parents, Patricia Conley Faulkner and Jason Faulkner, her sister Payton and half-brother Brock; her paternal grandfather Donald Faulkner, and great-grandfather Harold Loughary; aunts and uncles Katherine Chadwick, Robert Chadwick, Richard and Kelly Conley, Linda and James Boyce, Jill and John Simily; Julie and Aaron Ward; Jared and April Faulkner; nephews, Luke and Reed Faulkner, many cousins and countless friends. And "brudder" Biscuit the cavachon, who is usually white but was sometimes other colors, whenever Sadie was so inclined. Relatives and friends will be received on Wednesday (July 11th) from 9:30 am until 12 noon in the First Assembly of God Church, 1068 Seashore Rd., Cape May with Sadie's memorial ceremony to begin at 12 noon. In honor of Sadie, please wear comfortable and colorful attire. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
