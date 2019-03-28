Favre, Frances (nee Molasso), - 88, of Egg Harbor City, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019 at Atlanticare In Galloway. Frances was born January 1st, 1931 to the late Anna (Tomasino) and William Molasso in Atlantic County, NJ. She spent her early years living on the Tomasino farm and attended St. Nicholas School. After 5th grade, the family moved to Berlin and she graduated from Haddon Heights HS. Frannie worked as a bookkeeper until she met her future husband "Skippy". They were married and lived in Egg Harbor City, raised their children and spent the rest of their lives cherishing each other and the family and home they so loved. Frannie worked at the Advisor Newspaper for many years, was a member of St. Nicholas Church, attended Red Hats, enjoyed collecting antiques and gardening, made all the holidays extra special for her family, and truly enjoyed her Tuesday cards with the girls. She was predeceased by her husband, George "Skip" Favre; son, Roy; and sisters, Marion Jennings and Lois Graziani. Frannie is survived by her loving family; daughter, Janice Strigh; son, Glen (Tina) Favre, grandchildren, Meghan (Dave) Allison, Christine (Nick) Truax, Shelby Favre, Bret Favre, Jake Favre; four great grandchildren; her brother, William (Suzi) Molasso; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 PM on Sunday, March 31th and Monday, April 1st from 10:30 to 11:00 AM followed by a service at 11:00 AM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. Interment will immediately follow at the Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
