Feairheller, Virginia Dickens "Ginny" (nee Flurer), - 96, of Egg Harbor Township, and formerly of Ocean City, NJ passed away on June 19, 2020, at the age of 96. She was born to George T and Gladys Flurer in Philadelphia, Pa. Known to many as Ginny, she graduated from Germantown High School, attended Beaver College and the Philadelphia School of Business. In her early years, she was a stenographer for the FBI and worked at the rectory office of Christ Church and St. Michael's under the direction of the Rev. W. Hamilton Aulenbach until her marriage to John (Jack) A Feairheller Jr, in 1949. They moved their family to Ocean City, New Jersey in 1958, where they owned and operated Scotch Hall Restaurant at 5th and Wesley Ave for 30 years. Along life's journey, Ginny was employed at Young's Ltd of Ocean City, NJ, opened The Brighton Casino and various other Atlantic City Casinos as a pit clerk, and was an Atlantic City airport screener until September 11, 2001. One of Ginny's greatest enjoyments was playing golf and was a member of the Beesley's Point Women's Golf League and Greate Bay Country Club. After golf, she spent many a day and night at Shore Bridge Club. Thank you Martin. Ginny was a member of the Eastern Star-Ocean City Chapter #83. Preceded in death by her parents, husband John(Jack), brother George T Flurer Jr, and her sister in law Elizabeth (Betty) Feairheller. Survived by her four children, Gail (Amos) Hutchinson, Judy Feairheller, John A. (Maggie) Feairheller Jr, and Virginia (Doug) Dickinson. Grandchildren, Megan (Mat) Frazier, Amos K (Jenna) Hutchinson, Anna, and Katie Feairheller, Nicole ( Eric) Nolan, and Jason (Natalie) Haspel. Her beautiful great-grandchildren, Madeline and Liam Frazier, Everett and Benjamin Hutchinson, and Baby Nolan to arrive in July. Also survived by her furry lap companion, Ester. Special thanks to those who cared for Mother the last few years, Visiting Angels of EHT, especially Zola, and Angelic Hospice. No services will be held per her request, and internment will be at the family's discretion. The family requests those interested, to make a memorial donation to the Ocean City Humane Society, 1 Shelter Road, Ocean City, NJ 08226. The "Queen Mum", as she loved to be known by, will be missed by all of us. May she have eternal peace. Arrangements by Godfrey Funeral Home, Ocean City, NJ. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
