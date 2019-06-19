Feaster, Annette L. (nee Donaldson), - 73, of Egg Harbor City, was born in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Jimmy and Edith Donaldson. She was raised by her grandparents Willie and Geneva Donaldson until the age of 12. She attended the Atlantic City Public School Systems and after graduation, she met and married Bishop Kenneth L. Feaster. Annette was lastly employed at Ancora Psychiatric Hospital, in Hammonton, NJ, where she worked for 26 years, retiring in 2012. Annette was the First Lady at Mt. Carmel Holy Church, INC, Camden, NJ, where Bishop Kenneth L. Feaster is the overseer and Pastor Matthew J. Grimes is the pastor. She loved all the members and was always glad to be in the house of the Lord. One of her favorite scriptures was " Behold I have received commandment to be blessed and he hath blessed and I cannot reverse it". Numbers 23:20. Annette leaves to cherish her memory her husband Bishop Kenneth L. Feaster; daughters Kimberly Amado( Wally), Tracy Tillar ( Billy), and Wendy Feaster, three grandchildren Kelli, Whitney and Kenneth, four siblings, Sylvia Rawson, Rosalind Clayton, Anthony Donaldson (Yvonne) and Vandora Scott; special daughters Sharene Jerkins (Goddaughter), Denisa Gadson and Latonya Smith, special grands Richard and Trinitee Gadson. She was predeceased by her parents, brothers Fred, James and Marvin and sister Valarie Smith. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Shiloh Apostolic Church 505 Madison Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401; where family and friends may view from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Burial: Private. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994. Condolences and well wishes may be sent to serenityfuneral17@gmail.com
