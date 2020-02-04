Feaster, Frederick Ayresman III, - 85, of Galloway, formerly of Trenton, NJ passed away on January 30, 2020 after an illness of lung cancer. He retired from Western Electric after 38 years. Frederick was a US Army Veteran. He graduated Atlantic City Vocational School, Class of 1952. Frederick was an Eagle Scout earning of God and Country Award. He was also an avid Train collector and member of the Train Collectors Association. He is predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Anderson Feaster; father, Frederick A. Feaster Jr.; mother, Edythe Smith Feaster; his sister, Edythe Nelson Aldridge; and nephew, Maurice Nelson. Frederick is survived by his niece, Edythe Nelson; nephew, Claude Nelson (Donna) of Galloway; and cousins, Anne Feaster Brooks of Secaucus, NJ and James Greer (Sasha) of Hawaii. Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
