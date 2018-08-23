Feehan, Marilyn (nee Hoffman), - 82, died at home on Tuesday August 21, 2018. Marilyn was born and raised in Dearborn, Michigan. She met her future husband, John, who was a representative of Atlantic City Electric working at the Detroit Edison Company. Together they enjoyed a very happy 55 year marriage and a full life, filled with family, friends, travels, volunteerism and sailing in the Chesapeake. During many years of volunteer service, Marilyn held offices in organizations at St. Thomas Church, St. Philip School, and Atlantic County Family Service Association. She served as president of both the Charity League of Atlantic County and Stockton's Friends of Performing Arts. Marilyn especially enjoyed 32 years as a volunteer with the Miss America Organization, serving as Chairman of the National Hostess Committee for 13 years, Director for 10 years, and as Board Chairman. During her pageant years, she was privileged to meet and work with many wonderful volunteers from both Atlantic County as well as the entire United States. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband John, parents Roy and Emma Hoffman, daughter Kathleen, grandson Kevin and brothers, Robert and William LaPorte, and sister, Nancy Bates. She is survived by her children Susan (Jim) Valenti, Brigantine; Mary Pat McCann, Millville; John (Patrice) Feehan, Absecon; Brian (Christy) Feehan, Brigantine, and Colleen (Steven) Laduzinski of NY, NY. She took great delight and enjoyment from spending time with both her children and grandchildren: Kathleen Valenti, Michael (Gina) Valenti, and Lauren (Jeff) Mekelburg; Jessica and Joshua Feehan; Patrick, Emma and Ella Feehan; Sara and Anna Laduzinski and great grandchildren, Ellie and Norah Mekelburg and Cameron and Christian Valenti. She is also survived by her sister Linda (David) Smith, Harrisburg PA and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Marilyn's Life Celebration and viewing on Sunday Evening August 26, from 6 to 8PM at Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 West Brigantine Ave, Brigantine and Monday from 9:30 to 10:45AM at St Thomas Church, 331 8th Street South, Brigantine NJ 08203. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11AM. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. To share your fondest memory of Marilyn please visit www.keatesplum.com. Mass Cards are appreciated. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to St. Thomas Church, at the above address or the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Danvers MA 01923.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.