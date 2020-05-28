Fehr, Barbara Jane Dixon, - 95, of Northfield, honored citizen, proud mother, matriarchal pillar, peacefully exited the mortal world on May 23rd, with her family by her side. The cause of death was "old age," which had robbed her of a beautiful mind. Born in her parent's general store in Westernville, NY on May 31st, 1924. Her birth announcement proclaimed, "a little lady whobelieves in being in fashion, for she had her hair bobbed at once." Barbara went on to Attend Rome Free Academy, where she was an accomplished artist and served in student government. During The War Barb attended Rochester Institute of Technology, receiving a degree in Fashion Merchandising. Following college, Barb worked as a Buyer for Nelsons department store, making frequent trips to NYC, insuring the town of Rome, NY had all the latest styles. When passed over for a raise, Barb left Nelsons to work as a Library Clerk at Griffiths Airforce base in Rome, NY. It was here that she met Donald Fehr, whom she subsequently married. In 1960, the Fehr family moved to Northfield where she was a constant presence in the community for nearly 60 years. Her contributions to Northfield were numerous an example to us all of what good citizenship is and include: Den Mother, Girl Scout leader and Trainer, Room Mother, Chairwoman of the Northfield Cancer Drive, charter member of the Bicentennial Club, first curator of the Northfield Museum, Cultural Committee, Cultural Committee Flea Market, Board of Tilton Pool, Active Seniors Committee, taught antiques classes, volunteered to anyone in need, and until the age of 94, a volunteer at Meadowview Nursing Home. Barb's secret to a long life were her daily bike rides on the Bike Path until the age of 92, a 4pm glass, or two, of cheap Port Wine with two ice cubes, an aggressive Saturday Morning schedule of yard sales spanning multiple counties, a bawdy sense of humor, and chocolate. Her proudest achievement was her four children and the families they created, to whom she would often remark, "can you believe I created all of this?" Barb is survived by her children Kurt Fehr, Kathy Doerr (Allan), Karen D' Alessandro, MD (Victor), Kevin Fehr (Maru), nine grandchildren including Kristina, her care taker in the final months of her remarkable life, three great grandchildren, and niece Bonnie Mackin. Barb is joining her parents, siblings and great grandson in Heaven. Memorial donations towards a bench and tree on the Northfield Bike Path, per Barb's wishes, can be made to Kathy Doerr 36 Allendale Rd. Marmora, NJ 08223. Arrangements entrusted to and online condolences can be left for the family at www.adams-perfect.com

