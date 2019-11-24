Feinsilver, Jeanette (Jean, Jeannie), - 78, of Pomona, born October 6, 1941, gained her wings on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She was the wife of the late Barry Feinsilver and daughter of the late Frank and Francie Costello. She was the proud mother of Kimberly, Tracy-Allen and his wife Anna-Helene. Most loving Grandmother to Matthew Peter and Emily Sarah both of whom were the light of her life. Her and her cousin, Thomas (Tom), which of whom she loved as a brother, grew up together in Brooklyn, NY. She leaves behind her best friend and her Co-Grandma, Sofia. Jeannette had several careers before dedicating her life to raising her children. She was a secretary for the Air Force based in Brooklyn, NY for many years before putting herself through school to become a dental assistant. She finally moved on to teaching. She loved working with children and found teaching to be her choice of profession. She and her husband moved to New Jersey in the late '80s due to her husband's career. She loved living in New Jersey but called New York her home. Jeannette was a wonderful chef. Through the years, several of her dishes were requested throughout NY and NJ, including by her husband, who used her dishes in the hotel's restaurants. Along with cooking, she loved to celebrate holidays. She always started to prepare for Thanksgiving and Christmas months in advance. Her home was the place to be for warmth, love, laughs, and great food. She greeted everyone with a smile and a hug. She dedicated the last several years to her grandchildren. They were the "apple of her eye." She referred to her grandson, "My Matthew" and her granddaughter, "My Emily." Her happiest time was holding her grandchildren and watching them grow into wonderful young adults. Jeannette loved her friends and family taking much pride just to be near them. The lyrics to a popular song, "Just call and I'll be there," reigned true for Jeannette. She was a true friend, and a loving and dedicated Mom and Grandma. The family would like to thank the dedicated and truly amazing staff of Heartland Hospice of Northfield. The wonderful staff called Jeannette and her daughter a friend. Through their tender, loving, and devoted care not only allowed Jeannette's finals days to be spent with respect and peace but her daughter's as well. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield, NJ on Monday, November 25th. Family and friends are invited to join us in a celebration of Jeannette's life at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Assumption Church on November 26th, at 11:00 a.m. Burial Service at the Cemetery of the Resurrection in Staten Island, NY to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Stroke Association (http://www.stroke.org)
