Feinstein, Lida Ann (nee Levin) , - 63, of Egg Harbor Twp. , formerly Somers Point, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on 12/24/2018. She graduated ACHS in 1973 and together with her mother, they both obtained a nursing degree in 1976. She was most recently employed by Cigna/Qual-Lynx in EHT, NJ. She was a member of the New Life Assembly in EHT. Lida was predeceased by her parents, Marvin and Zina Levin, sister, Nancy Carlisle and daughter, Jessica Deuel. She is survived by her son, Jason Feinstein, grand daughters, Sarah Deuel and Amanda De La Torre (Martin), 2 great grandchildren, Kaiden and Izabella, 9 siblings, Gary, Mark (Barbara), Joe (Sharon), Vinny (Terri), Fran (Terri), Brendan (Mary), Michael (Ginger) Levin, Sunny Isaacson and Therese Collins, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and Baily her beloved cat. Lida, with her infectious laugh and quick wit is sorely missed and will forever be in our hearts. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 5, 2019 with fellowship starting at 2:15 and service at 2:30 at The New Life Assembly of EHT, 5071 Fernwood Ave, EHT, NJ. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to New Life Assembly of EHT. Info and condolences mszalefh.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.