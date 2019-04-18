Feketics, Jean M. (Genia), - 78, of Rio Grande, and Wildwood Crest passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Markova, Ukraine on November 22, 1940, Jean immigrated to the United States in 1950, settled in Philadelphia and became a teacher. Jean spent her summers in Wildwood Crest, where she met her husband Frank. Jean and Frank were married on October 3, 1964, enjoying many happy years together. Jean was a wonderful Wife, Mom, Mommom, Sister, Aunt, Cousin and Friend. She is pre-deceased by her parents Ewdokia and Mykola Metanchuk, and her brother Roman Metanchuk. Jean is survived by her loving husband Frank, children Christine, Peg (Tom), Frances, John (Tricia), Grandchildren Nicole, Thomas, Tiffany, Patrick & Megan, Great-Grandchildren Lilly and Natalee, brother Slavko of Ukraine, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, Sister-In-Law and many friends, and will be dearly missed. Jean loved spending time with her family and friends, playing bingo, gardening, cooking, playing cards, shopping, travelling, sewing, enjoying a hot cup of tea, and teaching us proudly of her Ukrainian heritage. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 22nd at Assumption Church, 7100 Seaview Avenue, Wildwood Crest, NJ, where friends may call from 9am-10:45am followed by a Mass at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's memory may be made to: Love of Linda Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 1053, Wildwood, NJ 08260. Condolences may be made to Ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
