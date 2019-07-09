Feldman, Jeannette "Shana", - 100, of Margate, My name is Jeannette Rudich-Altman-Feldman but most people, most friends, call me Shana. I was born in Baltimore, Maryland. in 1919 to Phillip and Ida Rudich. I had one handsome younger brother, Jerome. I graduated from Forest Park High School. Soon after high school, I married Stanley Jess Altman. We made our home in Vineland, New Jersey and raised four sons: Bryan, Marc, Stuart, and Stephen Altman. Three of our sons served honorably in our country's armed services. Three of our sons blessed us with grandchildren. Bryan and wife Bunny gave us Scott, Renee, and Philip. Renee and husband Allen blessed our growing progeny with the lovely and smart, Dana. Philip and Laurie added the gifted Jess and his equestrian sister, Sydney. Marc and wife Mona gave us the smart, beautiful and caring Stacey, who was my ever-present shadow. Stacey in her turn gave us Jorden, Allie, Samantha, and Dusten; too many accomplishments to list. Her brother, Sander Jess, was my mischievous, inquisitive fishing buddy, who always answered the call for help. He with the lovely Paula, who gave our family the determined Taylor and two smart and athletic sons, Louis and Stuart. Stuart, my son, the doctor, and his very smart wife, Kay, added the youngest grandchildren, Ben and Rachael. Ben is a tall athletic fellow married to the lovely MC. Rachael just wed a week or so before I passed to a handsome Marine Corp Captain, Michael. With the help of cell phones, I got to see her walk down the aisle with her father, Stuart. I hope they all will add to my family. Stephen had no children to speak of, but nobody's perfect. He is a talented photographer, who over the past twenty years, photographed me every chance he could. Like I said, nobody's perfect. Fourteen years after Stanley passed, I married Louis "Fuzzy" Feldman, a wonderful man who gave me a thirty-year marriage. We worked together in Egg Harbor City in a dress shop called Ruth's Fashion. I loved the work. All that time we had a charming home in Margate City, where I passed away on July 5th, one month after my 100th birthday. That's me, Shana, and I had a very good life. Graveside services will be held Today, Tuesday July 9, 2pm at Beth Kehillah Cemetery, 6687 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Twp. The family asks that contributions in her memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org. Arr. by ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
