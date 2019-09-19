Feliciano, Francisco, - 90, of Woodbine, NJ passed away September 16, 2019. He was born in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico to the late Salvadore and Adelina Santana-Feliciano. He retired as a Food Service Worker from Woodbine Developmental Center. He will be sadly missed by his family, especially his brother Jose "Papa Joe" Feliciano who spent every day with him. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Lenora Feliciano, his daughter Christina Feliciano, grandsons Christopher Sanchez and Jeffrey Feliciano, and 9 brothers and sisters. Francisco is survived by his children: Lisa Feliciano, Anthony (Tammy) Feliciano, and Theresa Izquierdo; his brothers Jose and Pedro Feliciano; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Funeral services will Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Casimir Church, 304 Clay Street, Woodbine, NJ 08270. Viewing will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Mass will start at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Head of The River Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
