Fellenbaum, Charles, - 90, of Landisville, passed away on April 24, 2020, at Inspira Medical Center. He was born in Avalon, New Jersey to the late David Henry Sr. and Lucy (Heaton) Fellenbaum. He was one of eight siblings. Charles attended Middle Township High School and entered the US Naval service in 1947. Serving in Korea and Japan until 1951. Charles was an oil heating specialist working for Miles Lerman of Vineland for 30 years beginning in 1955. He enjoyed auto racing both as a fan and a sponsor of local teams. He sang with The Singing Ambassadors, of Vineland for many years. He volunteered at Newcomb Hospital upon his retirement and was well-loved by both staff and patients there. He was an avid supporter of the Buena Regional Girls softball team earning legendary mascot status and known loving as "Pop" to the girls and Coach Pam Pickett-Car. He loved to travel by car throughout the USA. Charles was predeceased by his wife Alice Goffredi Fellenbaum in 2019. He is survived by his daughter Kimberly Fellenbaum Kalla; son in law Mark Alan Kalla; sister Ruth Fellenbaum Grosse and numerous cherished nieces and nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Charles may be made to: Buena Softball parents. Due to Covid-19 restrictions services will be private in Our Lady of Victories Cemetery. Arrangements are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
