FENERTY, Kristin MacDonald, - 51, of Haddonfield, NJ,, On August 23, 2018, Kristin MacDonald Fenerty passed away. Kristin is the Beloved Wife of John F.X. Fenerty, Jr., and the Loving Mother to John F.X. Fenerty, III ("Jack") and Charlotte Maier Fenerty. Kristin is survived by her parents Donald J. MacDonald and Bernardine MacDonald (nee Lafont) of Ocean City, NJ. She is also survived by many beloved family members: Scott MacDonald (Debbie), Megan MacDonald Gray (Dan), Andrew MacDonald (Anneliese), Heather MacDonald (Frank), Rory Callaghan (Jennifer), Jamie Fenerty Levin (Rob), Megan Santamaria (Rich), and her in-laws John F.X. Fenerty, Sr. and Paula J. Fenerty. Kristin is the Beloved Aunt to Alexander, Aiden & Avery MacDonald, to Daniel, Donald & Margaux Gray, and to Cameron & Liam MacDonald, Max & Leo Levin, and Nicole Callaghan. Kristin is also survived by far too many wonderful and beloved friends to count. She loved each and every one of us. A Villanova Graduate (1992) and former wine salesperson, Kristin devoted her life to making the lives of her children and husband the most wonderful experience of their lives. Kristin was also focused on the happiness of her extended family and friends. She lived to make everyone's lives better. Her touch was magic and her smile was radiant, charming, sincere, and instantly calming. She will be forever missed, but will always remembered warmly for all the wonderful joy that she provided to us on this earth. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation Wednesday August 29th 10:00 to 11:45 AM at Christ the King Church 200 Windsor Ave. Haddonfield, NJ. Kristin's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 noon. Interment Private. In Lieu of flowers Contributions in her memory may be made to The American Cancer Society. HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME Haddonfield, NJ
