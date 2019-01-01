Fennell, Blanche Mae, - 72, of Atlantic City, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 22, 2018, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division. She was born on November 10, 1946, in Harrells, Sampson County, NC, to Mary Lou (Herring) and Wesley Fennell. She attended Bland Elementary School and graduated from Clear Run High School in Harrells, NC. Blanche moved to Atlantic City, where she worked in various bars and lounges. She was also employed at Seashore Gardens Nursing Home, and later, the City of Atlantic City as a Traffic Control Officer (TCO12), retiring in 2014. She is predeceased by: parents, Mary Lou and Wesley Fennell; daughter, Angela Fennell; sisters, Miriam, Lue Ellen and Nellie Fennell; brothers, Willie, Tommie and Azriah Fennell; niece, Bettie Gray Dickerson; and best friend, Lora Leatherberry. Blanche is survived by: her daughter, Pamela Fennell; grandson, Omar Fennell; granddaughters, Kecia Fennell and Latifah Fennell Thomas (Corey, Sr.); great-granddaughters, Z'iyanah and Nilah Deal; great-grandson, Corey Thomas, Jr.; sister-in-law, Macy Rene Fennell; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM, Thursday, January 3, 2019, Second Baptist Church, 110 Reverend Doctor I. S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, NJ, where friends may call from 9AM. Interment to follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
