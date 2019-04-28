Fenstermacher, R. Glen, - 89, of Ocean City, NJ and Jupiter, FL passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Shore Medical Center, Somers Point, NJ. Born in Columbia County, PA to the late Timothy and Grace (nee Creveling) Fenstermacher he had lived in Wellsboro, PA before moving to Ocean City 42 years ago. Glen earned his Bachelor's Degree from Bloomsburg University and his Masters from Bucknell University. He had worked in banking for many years in PA and NJ, and was President of Midlantic National Bank/Sussex & Merchants in Newton, NJ prior to retirement. He proudly served his country in the Coast Guard. He was a member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church and the Ocean City Yacht Club. He was an avid supporter of the Boy Scouts of America and prided himself on being a Distinguished Eagle Scout. In addition to his parents and his four siblings, he was predeceased by his son John R. Fenstermacher. Surviving are his loving wife: Sandra (nee Usher) Fenstermacher, a daughter-in-law: Margaret Fenstermacher of Camp Hill, PA, and a daughter: Amy Sue Barkauskie of Princeton, NJ. Also surviving are three grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. A Service of Memory and Love will be offered Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 12 o'clock from St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 8th Street at Central Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 11 o'clock until time of service. Burial will be private. The family suggests memorial contributions to Penn State University John R. Fenstermacher Research Endowment at Office of University Development, Penn State Health, P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
