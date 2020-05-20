Ferguson, Beverly, - 84, passed away on 5/17/2020 from COVID-19. Born on 12/16/1935 in Lykens, PA she lived in Southern NJ most of her life. Beverly is predeceased by her husband, Alan Ferguson and daughter Linda (Ferguson) Windeler. She is survived by son Glenn Ferguson and his wife Gerri, daughter Gail Treen and her husband Gary, son Larry Ferguson and his wife Beth, son-in-law Robert Windeler; 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Celebration of life is being planned for a later date.

