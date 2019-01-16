Ferguson, John Gary, - 71, of Dennis Township, NJ passed away on Monday, January 14, 2019. Born in Philadelphia to the late William and Rebecca Miller Ferguson, he moved to Dennis Township in 2003. He taught at Cape May County Special Services School District for over 20 years. He also was a police officer in Avalon for 15 years and a security guard at Cape Regional Medical Center for 19 years. John was loved. He raised seven children and is also survived by his brother, William Ferguson; and his four grandchildren, Alex Lawrence, Trinutea Ferguson, Jeremy Green, Jr., and Jason Green. Memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 17, 2019, at 5:00 pm at John's house at 202 County Road, Cape May Court House (Dennis Township). Donations in John's memory may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.