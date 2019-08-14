Ferguson, John "Jack" Jr., - 84, of Avalon, NJ, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia to the late John and Janet Ferguson, Sr. He is predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Laura in 2016; his son John IV in 2017; and his sister, Charlotte Smith in 2009. Jack is survived by his son, Robert (Jenn Reichle) Ferguson, Sr.; daughter-in-law Carol Ferguson; sisters: Janet Cornagie and Doris Erdman; family friend Gloria Gibson; Goddaughter Deborah Dolfo; and cousin Walt Schaffer. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren: Robert, Andrew, Johnny, Kirsten, Joseph, Kimmy, Zac, and Drew; nieces and nephews; and great-grandchildren: Olivia and Abigail Spencer. Jack was a graduate of Northeast Public High School in Philadelphia and later served four years in the US Navy during the Korean War. He was President of Fergusen Dechert Real Estate, a member of the Avalon Volunteer Fire Department, and a member of the First United Methodist Church of Avalon where he sang in the choir. Jack loved to fish and golf. Funeral services will be Friday, August 16, 2019, at First United Methodist Church of Avalon, 3344 Dune Drive, Avalon, NJ 08202. A viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's name to the First United Methodist Church of Avalon Memorial Fund. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

