Feriozzi, Carol A. (Tozer), - 65, of Northfield, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2018 at Shore Medical Center after a lengthy illness surrounded by her family. Born December 28, 1952 in Cape May Court House, where she grew up, graduated from Middle Twp. High School. Her most recent job was a merchandiser for American Greeting Card Co. Carol was a member of the Friends of Birch Grove in Northfield. She loved going to garage sales and yearly visits to the Amish Country in Lancaster, PA. But, most of all she enjoyed being together with her granddaughters. Survived by her beloved husband, Louis of 45 years; son Anthony (Cammy); daughter Nicole (Jason); brothers Carl, Paul Harry (Dixie); sister Paula (Mike); and granddaughters: Rachel, Bella, Lita and Savannah. Preceded by her parents, Paul and Helen Marie; and twin brother, Stephen. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Northfield Library or Friends of Birch Grove. A visitation will be held from 9:30-11:30am, followed by a service on Saturday, December 1st, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
