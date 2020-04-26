Fernetti, Nancy (nee Ralph), - 79, of Margate, passed away on April 23, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Vineland to the late Olin and Maude Ralph. Nancy grew up in Minotola and met the love of her life, Anthony Fernetti, when she was just 12 years old. They later married and moved to the shore where they raised their four children. Nancy always had a hand in the family businesses, she loved boating, gardening and bird watching. Her greatest joy in life was her family, she was an exceptional role model, home maker and friend. She was our "rock". She will always be remembered for her kind heart, quick wit and love of animals. Nancy is predeceased by her brother Olin "Buddy" Ralph and is survived by her husband Anthony (Evo) Fernetti of 60 years, her son Dean, daughters Denise Falvo (Tony), Dawn Giaccone (Joe), Debbie Brittain (Pat), and 9 grandchildren: Anthony, Jessica, Samantha, Julia, Taylor, Hanna, PJ, Julian, and Anthony, having a special bond with each and every one of them. Nancy's immediate family will celebrate her life at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home in Linwood with interment services at Friendship Cemetery in Buena, NJ. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
