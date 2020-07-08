Ferral, Theresa A., - 91, of Somers Point, passed away on April 27, 2020, after a short battle with COVID-19. Born in Philadelphia on August 15, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Theresa (nee Curning) Ansert. Theresa was the loving wife of the late George Ferral with whom she shared 65 years of marriage. She is also preceded in death by six brothers and sisters. Theresa was retired from Honeywell, Inc. where she was a department group leader and the president of the women's organization, MINIFI. She is survived by her son George (Lynne), her grandchildren George (Cheri) and Scott (Crizann), and 5 great-grandchildren, one who passed away suddenly in recent weeks. She also had one great-great-grandson. She will also be sadly missed by the Conover Family and many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a service as a public gathering would not be appropriate. She was laid to rest with her husband George in a private graveside service at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com

To plant a tree in memory of Theresa Ferral as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries