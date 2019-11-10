Ferrara, Lawrence (Larry) Edward, - 62, of Pleasantville, passed away on October 31, 2019. Larry was born on December 27, 1956 to the late Carmen and Lois Ferrara. He was a locksmith and an avid sportsman. Larry is survived by his brother, Michael D. Ferrara and his wife, Lori and their son, Nicholas, of Vineland. Graveside services will be held Friday November 15, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Atlantic City Cemetery Pleasantville, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
E. Charles Velnosky PhD Licensed and Board Certified Clinical Psychologist ABPP Listed in NJ…
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.