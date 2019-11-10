Ferrara, Lawrence (Larry) Edward, - 62, of Pleasantville, passed away on October 31, 2019. Larry was born on December 27, 1956 to the late Carmen and Lois Ferrara. He was a locksmith and an avid sportsman. Larry is survived by his brother, Michael D. Ferrara and his wife, Lori and their son, Nicholas, of Vineland. Graveside services will be held Friday November 15, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Atlantic City Cemetery Pleasantville, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com

