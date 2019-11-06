Ferrara, Lawrence (Larry) Edward, - 62, of Pleasantville, passed away on October 31, 2019. Larry was born on December 27, 1956 to the late Carmen and Lois Ferrara. He was a locksmith and an avid sportsman. Larry is survived by his brother, Michael D. Ferrara and his wife, Lori and their son, Nicholas, of Vineland. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com

