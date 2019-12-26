FERRARIO, LUCY, - of Atlantic City NJ, passed away peacefully at home after a lengthy illness on December 23, 2019, at the age of 89 years, surrounded by her loving family. Lucy was born and raised in Atlantic City to her late parents Cono and Nunziata Giardina. Lucy attended school in Atlantic City graduating from Atlantic City High School Class of "48" and was employed by Atlantic City Electric Company, and later for Dr. Herbert Axilrod until her retirement. Lucy remained in Atlantic City for all of her life, having made a warm and loving home with the love of her life Raymond and her three children. Unwavering in her Catholic faith, Lucy was a devoted parishioner of St. Michael's Church, where she was also a member of the Society of Mary Help of Christians, and a Eucharistic Minister. She was also a member of the Third Order of St. Francis. Lucy was always ready to provide hugs, kisses, and food to all who entered her home. Cookies, sweets, and coffee were always available. Friends were family, and those around her were drawn to her selfless love and caring ways. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Raymond C. Ferrario, and her son, Raymond B. Ferrario. Lucy was also predeceased by her brother Anthony "Tony" Giardina. She was a devoted and loving mother to Gerianne Williams, and Christine (Daniel) Coulter. She was a proud grandmother of Christopher Scull, Matthew (Kendall) Scull, Abigail (Justin) Laird, Stephen Williams, Mathew (Valerie) Coulter, Mark Coulter, Michael Coulter, and precious great-grandson Henry. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Lucy Ferrario 10:30 am Friday, December 27, 2019, at St Michael's Church 10 North Mississippi Avenue in Atlantic City 08401. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 9:00 am to 10:15 am. The Rite of Christian will be offered at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing, NJ following Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention 199 Water St. 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038 or Angelic Hospice Care 8025 Black Horse Pike, Suite 501, West Atlantic City, NJ 08232. Arrangements by Gormley Funeral Home LLC in Atlantic City, NJ.
