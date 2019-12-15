Ferri, Catherine, - of Ventnor, New Jersey, passed way December 11th 2019 at Spring Village in Galloway New Jersey. Born in 1925 in Philadelphia PA. Married to Ernest Ferri for over 50 years. She worked throughout her lifetime and generously donated her time to volunteer work and charities. Catherine loved good food, crossword puzzles, socializing, entertaining friends, and had a wonderful smile that could light up a room. She was strong in her faith, love & caring. She is survived by her son, Joseph Ferri, daughters Cindi Kraly and Kathleen Lydon. Several grandnieces, and nephews, grand children and great grand children all of whom live in southern New Jersey area, and brought great joy to her later years. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 20 at 12 PM, where family and friends may gather from 10 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of gifts and flowers please send donations to St Jude Charities which was special to her. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com).
Most Popular
-
Hard Rock exec 'disappointed' in Atlantic City, says city is 'worse today'
-
Matt Szczur 'very excited' to fulfill childhood dream by joining Philliies
-
Galloway hopes land buy leads to bigger, better ShopRite
-
Atlantic City crash causes road closure
-
Meet the man behind the shop most people aren't allowed to visit
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
K H COINS AND JEWELRY Buying Jewelry, Coins, Stamps, Gold, Silver, Platinum & Collectibl…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.