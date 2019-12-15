Ferri, Catherine, - of Ventnor, New Jersey, passed way December 11th 2019 at Spring Village in Galloway New Jersey. Born in 1925 in Philadelphia PA. Married to Ernest Ferri for over 50 years. She worked throughout her lifetime and generously donated her time to volunteer work and charities. Catherine loved good food, crossword puzzles, socializing, entertaining friends, and had a wonderful smile that could light up a room. She was strong in her faith, love & caring. She is survived by her son, Joseph Ferri, daughters Cindi Kraly and Kathleen Lydon. Several grandnieces, and nephews, grand children and great grand children all of whom live in southern New Jersey area, and brought great joy to her later years. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 20 at 12 PM, where family and friends may gather from 10 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of gifts and flowers please send donations to St Jude Charities which was special to her. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com).

