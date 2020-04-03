Ferrigno, Belinda (nee Harbright), - 45, of Middletown, NY formerly of Atlantic City, NJ. Survived locally by her sister, Audra Caffrey. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor
