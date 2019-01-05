Ferrino, Virginia (nee Calabria), - 94, of Hammonton, passed away on Thursday, January 3, 2019 in Virtua Rehabilitation Center in Berlin. Born and raised in Hammonton she was a lifelong resident. Mrs. Ferrino was a retired machine operator formerly working at Kessler Clothing Shop in Hammonton. She was a member of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers Union and a former member of the Hammonton Senior Citizens. Mrs. Ferrino was predeceased by her husband Sam Ferrino; her brothers, William Calabria, Matthew Calabria; Joseph Calabria and her five sisters, Rose Grasso, Millie Olive, Angie Olive, Mary Ferrigno and Ida Martilini. She is survived by her daughter Ginger Rathgeb (Ferrino) and her husband Frank of Hammonton; her sister in law Rebecca Calabria of Hammonton and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 10:00am in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Joseph's 226 French Street, Hammonton, NJ. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A viewing will be held Monday, January 7, 2019, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
