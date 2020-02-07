Ferriola, Dorothy, - 84, of Mullica Hill, NJ died Tuesday, February 4 with her loving children by her side. She was predeceased by her brother John Anderson and daughter Gina (Baiocco) Randazzo. Surviving are her son Michael Ferriola (Patti) of Millstone Twp., daughter Darcy Baiocco-Shulman (Mark) of Mullica Hill, sister Jeanne Clark of Bridgeton, sister Betty Brocious (Don) of Collingswood, her six grandchildren Christopher, Danielle, Brittani, and Vincenzo Ferriola, Gabriela Shulman, Joey Randazzo, and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be Sunday, February 9th from 6-8 PM and Monday, February 10th from 10-11 AM with service to follow at FERTIG FUNERAL HOME, 63 N Main St. Mullica Hill, NJ 08062. Interment at Eglington Cemetery and Memorial Gardens, 320 Kings Highway, Clarksboro, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org in memory of Dorothy Ferriola. Thoughts and prayers may be extended at www.FERTIGFUNERALHOME.com
